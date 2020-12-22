Share:

ISLAMABAD - Politicians expressed heartfelt condolences after the demise of Senator Kalsoom Parveen who passed away in Islamabad on Monday, after contracting Covid-19 last month.

President Dr Arif Alvi offered his heartfelt condolences to Kalsoom’s family and prayed for the departed soul. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also extended his condolences to the family and expressed deep sorrow over the Senator’s demise.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani also called the departed Senator’s family to offer his condolences. He said Senator Kalsoom’s passing “has deprived the upper house of an active, wise and honest member, one who was concerned for the country’s development”.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz remembered Senator Kulsoom for her positive mindset. He said she was a strong voice for the people of Balochistan. Senator Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Faisal Javed Khan in a tweet also expressed his condolences and grief over Senator’s Kalsoom’s passing away.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar extended sympathies to the bereaved family. He prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the heirs to bear the loss with equanimity.

Meanwhile, Senator Rehman Malik said he was deeply saddened to hear about the Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz Senator’s passing, saying her services to people of Balochistan would always be remembered. The Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Senator reportedly was admitted to a private hospital on November 28, where she was later put on a ventilator. She died at the same hospital today early in the morning.

Kalsoom had been a member of the Senate since 2015.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan Monday expressed his deep grief over the death of Senator Kulsoom Parveen.

In a condolence statement, he extended his sympathy to the family of the deceased. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with fortitude.

The chief minister said the valuable services of the late senator would be remembered in the field of a politics.