Share:

Education plays an important role in the development of human beings. It is a means not only to get a degree and job but also to be competent and civilized.

It is doleful that in our society, education means only to get a job. In order to get jobs, it has become common to cheat in intermediate and other exams for achieving good grades. If this culture of cheating continues, it will lead to incompetency and dishonesty in our civilisation.

It shouldn’t be ignored and it’s a matter of great concern. Those who are passing the exams with cheating will get nothing in future as they will have no ability of their own. Now the question arises: who is responsible for it? It’s a matter of common observation that something can only be spread immediately if there are many people involved in it. Students, parents and administration can be called responsible for it.

Rapid action should be taken against copy culture to secure the futures of students. It is hard to end copy culture in Pakistan, it’s only possible with the co-operation of students, parents and administration. I am looking forward to some strict measures for the termination of this copy culture.

MUZAFFAR KHOSO,

Sukkur.