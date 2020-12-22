Share:

Pakistan has reported 82 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 460,672. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 9,474 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,704 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 205,484 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 132,526 in Punjab 55,450 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 36,416 in Islamabad, 17,950 in Balochistan, 8,015 in Azad Kashmir and 4,831 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 3,688 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,352 in Sindh, 1,553 in KP, 393 in Islamabad, 210 in Azad Kashmir, 179 in Balochistan, and 99 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 6,370,707 coronavirus tests and 34,594 in the last 24 hours. 410,937 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,398 patients are in critical condition.