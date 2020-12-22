Share:

Peshawar - Accountability Court Peshawar in reference filed by NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa convicted accused Allauddin Khan, Postmaster Jandola Tank, for a term of 3-year rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs16.708 million, said a handout.

As per details, a complaint was received in the NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa detecting fraudulent payment in military pension payments orders in Jandola, Tank and other post offices of the area.

Consequently, NAB took cognizance of the matter and authorised an investigation. During the course of investigation, the whole scam of illegal pension payments was unearthed and reference was filed in the court against the accused.