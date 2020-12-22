Share:

ISLAMABAD - An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday fixed January 12 to indict former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani and others in a reference pertaining to illegal award of advertisement campaign contract to a private firm.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Yousaf Raza Gilani and others accused appeared before the judge and marked their attendances.

However, co-accused didn’t appear before the court at this the judge fixed another date for indictment. The court directed all accused to ensure their attendances on next hearing and adjourned the case till January 12.