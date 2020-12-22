Share:

ISLAMABAD- Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) said in a report issued here that there was a significant positive effect of the COVID-19 confinement on students’ performance.

“The COVID-19 confinement changed students’ learning strategies to a more continuous habit, improving their efficiency,” it said.

The report aims at supporting education decision making to develop and implement effective education responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report explains that the necessary social isolation measures will disrupt school-based education for several months in most of the countries around the world.