Share:

MULTAN - Deputy commissioner Amir Khatak Monday reprimanded officials for negligence in dengue surveillance operations and asked them to be fully attentive and operational to improve district’s performance score. Presiding over a meeting, he said that poor performance would hurt the image of the district and warned that those showing laxity would be surrendered. Khatak also expressed anger at the absence of focal person for the Health Care Commission. He said, he would soon start surprise visits to offices to check the performance of the officials in office as well as in the field. He asked officials to fully observe the office timings and pay attention to dengue surveillance campaign.