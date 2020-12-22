Share:

Rawalpindi-District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) Chaudhry Muhammad Tariq Javed along Civil Judge Yasir Mehmood Chaudhry paid a visit to the Adiala Central Jail on Monday.

The Superintendent of Jail Chauhdry Asghar Ali along with other staff accompanied the judges and assisted them while visiting the female ward, juvenile ward, kitchen, hospital and other areas of the prison.

The judges also inspected the electrical, tailoring and computer classes that were running in the jail with the help of a welfare organisation. The judges also visited the beautician and domestic tailoring classes in female ward.

Further, the prisoner’s food was also cross checked by the judges and declared it hygienic.

Earlier, Superintendent of Adyala Jail Chaudhry Asghar Ali also briefed DSJ Chaudhry Muhammad Tariq Javed and Civil Judge Yasir Mehmood Chaudhry about the donations by the philanthropists including blankets, plastic sheets, socks, sweaters, warm clothes, soap, razors and tooth brushes for the prisoners. The judges appreciated the jail administration on the exemplary cleanliness.

DSJ Chaudhry Muhammad Tariq Javed also ordered the release of 14 inmates on personal bonds that were involved in petty crimes. The judge also ordered the jail administration to contact philanthropists and NGOs for arranging the surety bonds for juveniles who had been granted bails by the courts of law. Following orders of DSJ, the jail administration have released 14 inmates.