Share:

Peshawar - FF Steel and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Authority (KP-TEVTA) on Monday signed an agreement to strengthen industry academia linkages and skills development among youth.

The MOU was signed by Sajjad Ali Shah, Managing Director KP-TEVTA and Khurram Shehzad, Chief Human Resources Officer, FF Steel. According to a statement issued here, the signing ceremony was also attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FF Steel, Zarak Khan. Both sides agreed to provide technical and vocational training to youth of the province. The overall objective of the MOU is skill development and promulgation of technical and vocational skills among youth of the region in order to enhance their ability to earn a living.

Talking to media persons, CEO FF Steel Zarak Khan said that duration of course would be 6 months. He said the students would go through practical on job training experience at FF Steel Mill under the supervision of engineers at FF Steel for one week and theoretical classes for the next week, fully conducted by instructors at KP-TEVTA. The same schedule would continue for the tenure of the course, he added.

Zarak Khan said the students would be provided free hostel facility during the course and classes were scheduled to commence from 1st January 2021.

In an interview, the Chief Human Resources Officer FF Steel expressed the hope to implement the same model with Punjab TEVTA. He said that all graduates of this programme could get successful hiring opportunities within 3 months of the completion of the programme. “FF Steel plans on sharing all data collected in the programme with other industries in order to facilitate the hiring process further,” he said.