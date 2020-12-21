Share:

LAHORE - Ghulam Dastgeer, M Azam, Sadia and Reham Shahid grabbed gold medals in their respective categories at the archery event of four-day Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Games here at Archery Center, Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Monday. Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony. Other notables present on the occasion were Jalal Ahmed, Danish Abbas, Zeeshan Ayub, Saira Dilshad, Taimoor Shah, M Ishtiaq and Amanullah were the officials of the event. Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Punjab Archery Association President Malik Imran Liaqat, Treasurer Kishwar Abbas and other officials were also present on this occasion. Aulakh witnessed exciting competitions of male and female players and lauded their archery skills. “The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) has finalized all preparations and arrangements for SBP Hi-Tech Under-17 Boys Hockey Tournament scheduled to be played at National Hockey Stadium Pitch-2 from December 23 to 26, 2020.”