ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat gold on Monday witnessed an increase of Rs50 and was traded at Rs112,500 against its sale at Rs112,450 the previous day. Likewise, the price of ten-gram gold also increased by Rs43 and was sold at Rs96,451 compared to Rs96,408 while 10 gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs88,413. The price of per tola silver increased by Rs20 and was traded at Rs1,290 against its sale at Rs1270 whereas ten-gram silver increased by Rs17.14 was sold at Rs1105.96 against.

The gold price in the international market decreased by $6 to $1875 compared to its sale at $1881, the association added.