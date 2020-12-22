Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Monday entered into negotiations with 21 creditor countries for debt suspension amounting to $1.7 billion.

The G20 countries, together with the Paris Club creditors, had announced a Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) to provide much needed fiscal space to stressed countries in their fight against COVID-19. Taking advantage of this initiative, the government of Pakistan has entered into negotiations with 21 creditor countries for debt suspension amounting to $1.7 billion.

The Government of Pakistan has successfully negotiated and concluded rescheduling agreements with 19 bilateral creditors, including members of the Paris Club. Debt rescheduling agreements were signed with France, Switzerland and China by the Economic Affair Division at Islamabad. The signing ceremony was witnessed by senior embassy officials of these countries. On this occasion, Secretary Economic Affairs Division appreciated the debt suspension support provided by the G20 and Paris Club countries. He said, it was timely and had helped Pakistan save lives and livelihoods of millions during the difficult COVID-19 times.

The federal cabinet had recently granted approval to the Economic Affairs Division to sign agreements with 16 countries over the rescheduling of G-20 loans.

The EAD had submitted that G-20 countries had deferred payments on loans worth $1.7 to $2 billion given to Pakistan during the period of May-December this year. The decision to defer loans and facility payments was taken in view of the coronavirus pandemic and will stay in effect till June 2021.

These 16 countries have signed loan agreements worth $800 million. According to the news reports, so far, loans worth $2.7 billion have been suspended in two phases. In the first phase, 21 countries suspended loan repayment of $1.8 billion for the time period of May 1 to December 31 this year. The second phase involves bilateral loan repayment including principal and mark-up worth $900 million suspended for five plus one year period from January 1, 2021, to June 30, 2021. In totality, Pakistan received a loan suspension of $2.7 billion from G-20 countries’ COVID-19 initiative.

The Economic Affairs Division established a special desk to undertake the task in consultation with ministries of law and finance and other stakeholders. The G-20 countries extended the loan suspension facility for low-income countries for the second phase. It would provide additional benefit to Islamabad to the tune of $900 million on account of loan repayment.

This facility has been provided for five years with a grace period of one year. The economic affairs division will be assigned to sign memoranda of understanding with all these countries for availing additional loan suspension facility of $900 million.