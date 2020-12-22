Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said that the government will make public aware of the perspective of NRO as Prime Minister Imran Khan has explicitly stated that any kind of NRO to the opposition will not be given.

Addressing a press conference here yesterday, he said the opposition used to claim that they never voiced for NRO. It was the opposition, who put forward terms and conditions on the issue of FATF bill and the opposition drafted all these terms in accordance with their interests, said Shibli Faraz.

He said that the opposition had proposed 34 out of 38 amendments in the National Accountability Ordinance to hide corruption of its leadership committed in the past.

He said they pressurized the government by proposing these amendments, at a time when the government was seeking opposition’s cooperation for the Financial Action Task Force related legislation to bring Pakistan out of the FATF’s grey list.

Shibli Faraz said the opposition proposed that NAB should not have powers to take up cases reported before 1999 and should only take notice of corruption cases reported in the last five years.

He said the opposition also suggested that corruption cases of less than one billion rupees, wilful default or writing off loan, and offence of money laundering should stay out of the NAB’s purview.

The minister said another proposal is to change the definition of Benamidars, giving free hands to make corruption in the name of wife and children. He said it was proposed to allow convicts to contest elections till final disposal of their cases and disqualification should be up to only five years.

He said the opposition desired to make redundant the international mutual legal assistance law and dealing it under the law of evidence of Pakistan.

Shibli Faraz said that these amendments if incorporated will grant corrupt leaders of opposition an NRO plus, making the NAB practically dysfunctional. He said the gang of corrupt leaders is misleading the people by holding mass gatherings in the country. He said the opposition attempted to create a divide among institutions responsible for the country’s security.

He said that the government is functioning as per law and the Constitution. He said the PTI government will fulfil all its pledges, including provision of 10 million jobs and five million houses, in its five-year term.

He said things are improving in all sectors, which is evident from the fact that country’s exports are now increasing with every passing day.

Commenting on the proposed terms of the opposition for NAB ordinance, it was suggested by the opposition to remove self-proclaimed bankrupts from NAB influence to protect and favour Salman Shahbaz and Asif Zardari to finish their bank loan issues on their sugar mills.

The Opposition wants to restrain disqualification without orders of the apex court, said the information minister.

He said the opposition knows it very well that in the presence of Prime Minister Imran khan, their assets made trough corruption cannot be secured and safe. He also added that the corrupt leaders’ so-called alliance is moving from city to city to make public astray. Coronavirus is spreading alarmingly in the country because of the gatherings of the opposition.

The minister said that opposition leaders have to face the humiliation in Larkana gathering as they faced earlier.

The minister revealed that the opposition did not want implementation of the ‘whistle blowers act’ for identification of corruption. He said all corrupt elements will be out of jails, if the government has conceded to the demands and proposals of Opposition.

He said with the initiatives and undertakings of the government, construction sector is making boom in the country and national economy is moving towards stability despite Coronavirus challenges. He also added that foreign remittances have also been increased.

He said that trade deficit witnessed a reduction because of the steps of the government. He also announced that the government had not made any hindrance in the opposition’s processions and it will not make any hindrance in future.

drafted all these terms in accordance with their interests, said Shibli Faraz. He said that the opposition had proposed 34 out of 38 amendments in the National Accountability Ordinance to hide corruption of its leadership committed in the past. He said they pressurized the government by proposing these amendments, at a time when the government was seeking opposition’s cooperation for the Financial Action Task Force related legislation to bring Pakistan out of the FATF’s grey list. Shibli Faraz said the opposition proposed that NAB should not have powers to take up cases reported before 1999 and should only take notice of corruption cases reported in the last five years. He said the opposition also suggested that corruption cases of less than one billion rupees, wilful default or writing off loan, and offence of money laundering should stay out of the NAB’s purview. The minister said another proposal is to change the definition of Benamidars, giving free hands to make corruption in the name of wife and children. He said it was proposed to allow convicts to contest elections till final disposal of their cases and disqualification should be up to only five years. He said the opposition desired to make redundant the international mutual legal assistance law and dealing it under the law of evidence of Pakistan. Shibli Faraz said that these amendments if incorporated will grant corrupt leaders of opposition an NRO plus, making the NAB practically dysfunctional. He said the gang of corrupt leaders is misleading the people by holding mass gatherings in the country. He said the opposition attempted to create a divide among institutions responsible for the country’s security. He said that the government is functioning as per law and the Constitution. He said the PTI government will fulfil all its pledges, including provision of 10 million jobs and five million houses, in its five-year term. He said things are improving in all sectors, which is evident from the fact that country’s exports are now increasing with every passing day. Commenting on the proposed terms of the opposition for NAB ordinance, it was suggested by the opposition to remove self-proclaimed bankrupts from NAB influence to protect and favour Salman Shahbaz and Asif Zardari to finish their bank loan issues on their sugar mills. The Opposition wants to restrain disqualification without orders of the apex court, said the information minister. He said the opposition knows it very well that in the presence of Prime Minister Imran khan, their assets made trough corruption cannot be secured and safe. He also added that the corrupt leaders’ so-called alliance is moving from city to city to make public astray.