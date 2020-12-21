Share:

East Pakistan died on December 16, 1971, at the Paltan Maidan in Dacca (now spelled as Dhaka). On its debris emerged a new country, Bangladesh, as a result of a big conspiracy and blatant aggression by India in the garb of the Mukti Bahini force patronised by the neighbouring country through Shaikh Mujibur Rehman.

It was on this day, perhaps the darkest day in the history of Pakistan so far, that the then Commander Eastern Command Lt General A.A.K. Niazi had surrendered before the Indian Army General Arora at a ceremony by symbolically laying down his pistol. The very presence of the Indian General established the bitter fact that it was India and none else who had caused the separation of East Pakistan from West Pakistan. It broke a country, which had emerged on the world map only on August 14, 1947, out of nowhere while it was hardly 24 years old.

The factors responsible for this great tragedy are yet to be identified and the guilty individuals have not been punished despite being named in the comprehensive report produced by the Commission of Inquiry headed by the then Chief Justice of Pakistan, Hamoodur Rehman. The three-member Commission of Inquiry was constituted by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who had become the President as well as the first-ever Civilian Chief Martial Law Administrator at the Fall of Dacca and the then President and Commander-in-Chief General, Muhammad Yahya Khan had stepped down, handing over the remainder of Pakistan.

For refreshing the memory of the readers, it is mentioned here that the other two members of the Commission of Inquiry were Justice S Anwarul Haq, a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and Justice Tufail Ali, Chief Justice of the Sindh and Balochistan High Court.

Even after 48 years of the great tragedy, those named in the Hamoodur Rehman Commission Report, submitted in two parts, have not been held accountable as such so far. They had caused the dismemberment of Pakistan and lived on not having been tried or punished in any manner whatsoever.

The Commission’s Report itself has not been made public in full so far as it contained the names of many sacred cows.

The duly censored part of the Hamoodur Rehman Commission was made public many years back. It contains the names of those found guilty but did not offer a true and full picture of the dirtiest episode ever enacted, at least as viewed by the three senior most judges of the superior courts.

The burning question that still irks the mind of this scribe, and must also be disturbing millions of others who were witnesses to the great tragedy from close or distant angles, is who forced the surrender before the enemy and could not lay down their lives in the defence of the sacred soil of the Motherland? No doubt the Eastern Command had surrendered before the Indian Army General on a green signal given by the GHQ, leaving the army officers and jawans in a position where they were bound to follow. But the circumstances which prevailed then were certainly not ordinary; there was a gap of communication and the local commanders could have continued fighting and laying down their lives.

I am still mourning the Great Fall of Dacca though I never had a chance to visit East Pakistan. I particularly get very sad on December 16 every year and avoid indulgence in any joyous and happy activities, both at home and outside anywhere. Please join me in praying to Almighty Allah to save us from any more tragedies of the same nature, either at the hands of the military dictators or the civilian rulers and keep showering His blessings on us as usual.