Share:

A job is a need to fulfil the requirements of life. When students complete their education, they are considered ready to step-in in professional life. They go for a job; company owners refuse them for a job or say there are no opportunities in the market. Students become disappointed because they expect a good job and a job that is related to their field of interest.

The youth is the most important part of any country. When they are unemployed, the country is not going in the right direction towards development. The ratio is not small for unemployed people. Unfortunately, the youth are not sure about their jobs and future. Everyone cannot afford to start businesses or any other work that need investments to start. Job is the basic need of any mankind to live a better life.

Why is the crime rate so high in our society? The answer is “unemployment”! When people are jobless and have no way to earn money, they adopt illegal ways to get profit like crimes. The youth are involved in crime and their degrees are just a piece of paper. This is a very serious matter in our society.

The government should take serious action towards this matter and build job opportunities at every level. The government should play an important role in the betterment of youth. When the youth is going in the right direction, the country automatically goes on the right path.

ABDUL WADOOD,

Lahore.