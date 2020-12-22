Share:

Lakki marwat - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (S) provincial chief Maulana Syed Muhammad Yousaf Shah on Monday said that the movement launched by PDM was not for national interests rather the two main political parties had launched the struggle to get a safe exit for Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari from corruption cases.

Talking to media persons after presiding over a party’s meeting at Darul Uloom Islamia in Lakki city, Maulana Yousaf Shah said that opposition had no agenda and workable plan to get rid of the PTI government but it was bent upon to topple it through undemocratic means.

“Who will rule the country if Imran Khan is dethroned? Is there any sincere leader in the ranks of PDM or the opposition alliance is trying to bring Nawaz Sharif and Zardari back into power,” he asked. He said that his party was the strong critic of the flawed policies of the present government but it would not support any undemocratic move.

He said that JUI-S was not part of the PDM nor did it support the present government for its anti-people policies. Declaring Prime Minister Imran Khan an honest and sincere man, he said that thieves had surrounded him and corrupt and incompetent people were in his cabinet.

Maulana Yousaf Shah said that the PTI government had lost the trust and confidence of the people owing to its flawed and wrong policies within the span of over two years.

“Poor masses are the main sufferers of these policies as inflation and price hike have broken their back,” he maintained, adding that the government had failed to provide relief to the people and control lawlessness in the country.

Stressed the need for a grand national dialogue, he said the government, political forces and all stakeholders should sit together to find out a solution to the national issues. The JUI-S leader said his party was in favour of peace in Afghanistan but American and other external forces must leave the land of Afghan people to pave the way for bringing sustainable peace to the war torn country.

He said that the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been neglected in uplift plans by the government and people had no access to basic amenities of life. Maulana Yousaf Shah said that his party would continue to struggle for the rights of people of southern districts.