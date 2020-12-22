Share:

Peshawar - While employees of the FATA Secretariat have been adjusted in the provincial government departments, the fate of the erstwhile FATA Tribunal employees is still hanging in the balance as they are yet to be adjusted.

The FATA Tribunal had around 45 employees, most of them from BPS-1 to BPS-16, and like the dissolution of the FATA Secretariat, the FATA Tribunal was also dissolved after the merger of FATA region into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. However, the delay on the part of the authorities concerned to adjust the former FATA Tribunal employees has been causing mental agony to the employees and their families.

After the Tribunal’s dissolution, the matter of its employees was decided by the court to adjust them in departments. Later, a high-level meeting in February took decisions on their adjustment. The meeting, chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Shakil Qadir and attended by the secretaries of various departments, decided that the staff of the Tribunal would be adjusted in the district administration of the province, in accordance with the domiciles of the employees. The minutes of the high-level meeting, available with The Nation, also discussed the fate of certain other employees.

It may be mentioned here that the ex-Tribunal employees come under the Home and Tribal Affairs Department that has to decide about giving them to the district administrations. However, it has failed to take a decision in this respect and the erstwhile FATA Tribunal employees still await their posting in the district administrations as per the decisions made.

The Nation attempted to talk to Secretary Establishment KP Mutahir Zeb on the issue, but he did not pick the call, nor did he respond to the text messages delivered on his WhatsApp numbers.

Similarly, Secretary Home Ikramullah Khan was also contacted through phone calls and WhatsApp messages. However, he also did not pick the call, nor did he reply to the text messages that were delivered on his WhatsApp number.