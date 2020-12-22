Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired the 22nd Syndicate meeting of the Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) here on Monday and granted approval to a number of key decisions.

The meeting was attended by the Vice-Chancellor Professor Amir Zaman Khan, Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Ms Silwat Saeed, Additional Secretary Finance Department Tauseef Ahmed, Dr Hussain Jaffery, Dr Athar, Medical Superintendant Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Ehtesham and members of the syndicate. The Syndicate meeting decided to provide education of the Holy Quran through translation.

The Minister Health emphasized the need to learn from the Holy Quran about servicing humanity. She granted approval for research proposals on faculty, PGRs and PGR workshops.

She said that it was prime role of the universities to conduct research. She awarded approval for Controller Examination for Gynae Specialty and selection of Senior Registrar. She also awarded approval for the hiring of contract employees on different positions.

Approval was also granted for the refurbishing and upgradation of affiliated nursing college. Approval was also granted to hire a consultant for Institutional Reforms and Coordination for the next months as well as for a legal consultant.

The proposal for registration fees on workshops for the MS, MD, M Phil and PhD Degrees was also approved. Besides, the Syndicate also approved repair and maintenance for AC, refrigerators and water coolers in the premises.

The Health Minister said, “Special focus is being laid on improving the culture of research in universities. Graduate of Medical Institutions of Punjab are serving in their world and in Pakistan.

We are trying to motivate doctors to serve humanity to the best of their abilities. We have made record hiring of doctors in short span of time.”

New Mother and Child Hospital to save thousands of lives

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited the site of under construction Mother and Child Hospital at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on Monday.

The Minister was accompanied by Vice-Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman Khan, Medical Superintendant Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Ehtesham, Project Director and official of the C&W Department.

The officials present on the occasion gave the Minister complete briefing on the pace and progress of work, funds provision and the targets and deadlines of the project.

The Health Minister said, “Adequate funds are available for the completion of the project. The new Mother and Child Hospital will help save thousands of lives in Punjab.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is in prayers of hundreds of thousands of people as he is leading this effort and gave us this vision. Due to complete ownership and good planning by the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the process is going on at full pace. The seven Mother and Child Hospitals will be game changers in Punjab.

Best quality treatment and other facilities shall be provided to mothers and children at these hospitals. The resources of people are being spent on people alone. The mother and child health was a neglected area in the past.

The Mother and Child Hospitals of Punjab will lead the way in other provinces as well.

Chief Minister is being kept abreast of all latest developments. I appreciate the interest and commitment of Vice-Chancellors and other officials”