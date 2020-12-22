Share:

ISLAMABAD-The National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) is organising a series of trainings under its capacity building programme for HEC staff in collaboration with the National Information Technology Board (NITB).

The trainings will begin on Tuesday (today) with a comprehensive session on E-office procedure. E-office is an electronic system of office and operational management which will help make functions more efficient and improve accountability at HEC. The programme is being implemented across various ministries in the government, and has been approved by the federal cabinet and the National e-Government Council. The capacity building programme will have weekly workshops for HEC employees. It will last for next four weeks, and is expected to train more than 600 individuals. This will help support staff as services increasingly move online and ensure efficiency, consistency and transparency across the board. NAHE is established as a stand-alone, autonomous institution operating under the auspices of HEC to improve the quality of teaching, research and governance in higher education institutions across Pakistan. It is envisioned as the premier institution for quality research and teaching related to all aspects of higher education in Pakistan.

This series of trainings is one of multiple on-going NAHE endeavours at HEC.