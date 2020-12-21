Share:

Ilamabad-She is the successful TV judge and singer who always shows off her enviable frame.

And Nicole Scherzinger looked incredible as she showed off her ample cleavage in a plunging PVC dress recently. The Pussycat Dolls star, 42, wowed in the black shiny dress which featured a deeply plunging neckline as she pouted for the camera.

Opting for comfort between takes, she slipped on a cozy white toweling robe. The beauty wore her raven tresses in soft waves while her pretty features were enhanced with metallic shadow, fluttery lashes and rose gloss. The radiant star captioned the snaps: ‘So excited for you to see what I’m working on.’ Nicole, who serves as a judge on the Fox singing competition, showed off her on-screen look in sizzling Instagram snaps before going on air.