LAHORE - Petroleum Division on Monday claimed that no planned gas load shedding is being conducted anywhere in the country for domestic, commercial or industrial sector. Petroleum Division's Spokesperson in a statement said isolated complaints of low gas pressure are being attended. The statement said one LNG cargo, scheduled to arrive on 18th December, was delayed at loading port, however it is arriving today and this will help improve the system pressure.
News Desk
December 22, 2020
