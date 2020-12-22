Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

“Matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence cooperation and regional security situation including China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were discussed during the meeting,” says a press release issued by the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate on Monday.

Referring to recent visit of Chinese Defence Minister to Pakistan, COAS said that it would further strengthen our time-tested relations with our ‘Iron Brother’. The visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan’s role for peace and stability in the region.