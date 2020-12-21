Share:

India’s attempts to deflect blame from their recent attack on unarmed and neutral observers from UNMOGIP on the LoC are laughable. There are bullet holes in the vehicle that carried the UN officials—it is clear that the attack came from across the border—how can India even claim innocence?

The sheer scale of the lies being propagated on the other side of the eastern border is staggering. It is practically impossible for Pakistan to have staged this; a simple forensics analysis can determine where the bullets were fired from. India’s refusal to acknowledge UNMOGIP’s authority and consistently violate the ceasefire indicates the deliberate attempts to cause an uptick in violence, and subsequently blame Pakistan for all the problems.

The UN has now confirmed that their vehicle came under fire, but the language used by the international peacekeeper, as always, is wishy-washy. The UN uses its principle of neutrality to steer clear from taking any sides, but what the policymakers in the body do not realise is that their silence only helps the instigator. The principle of neutrality entails that things must be called out for what they are without bias. But when there is one clear aggressor and there is silence on its actions, this means that there is tacit support for these reprehensible actions.

The international community has a part to play in this conflict, one that it has shirked from for decades. But enough is enough. Innocent civilians are losing their lives—every Kashmiri on the Indian side of the body has been disenfranchised and marginalised. International powers have the ability to bring India to the negotiating table, but they have neglected to do so. Pakistan’s diplomats must call out this partisan behaviour. The UN must at the very least, report the truth. Anything less is essentially allowing for an aggressive party to continue its lawless actions.