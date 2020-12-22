Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly (PA) on Monday extended five Ordinances for 90 days, amid rumpus from the Opposition lawmakers.

During the proceedings that lasted for one and half an hour, Law Minister Raja Basharat also laid seven Ordinances besides introducing four Bills which were referred to the relevant standing committees.

The session started two hours and 17 minutes behind the scheduled time with Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi in the chair. Answers related to the Labour Department were given by Minister Ansar Majeed Niazi during the question-hour.

During government business, Law Minister moved five resolutions to extend as many Ordinances for ninety days. Amid protest from the Opposition, the House extended the Sugar Factories (Control) (Amendment) Ordinance 2020; the Sugar Factories (Control) (Second Amendment) Ordinance 2020; the Punjab Local Government (Amendment) Ordinance 2020; the Companies Profits (Workers’ Participation) (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 and the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Ordinance 2020.

Basharat also laid seven Ordinances including the Sugar Factories (Control) (Second Amendment) Ordinance 2020; the Punjab Board of Technical Education (Amendment) Ordinance 2020; the Punjab Local Government (Amendment) Ordinance 2020; the Companies Profits (Workers’ Participation) (Amendment) Ordinance 2020; Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Ordinance 2020; the Punjab Hotels and Restaurants (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 and the Punjab Tourist Guides (Amendment) Ordinance 2020.

He also introduced four bills which were referred to the relevant committees for further deliberations. These bills were the South Punjab Institute of Science and Technology, Dera Ghazi Khan Bill 2020; the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Amendment) Bill 2020; the Punjab Drugs (Amendment) Bill 2020 and the Punjab Privatization Board (Repeal) Bill 2020.

Earlier, Parvez Elahi expressed displeasure over not releasing funds approved for public welfare projects. He said that no fund has been released for the Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology despite approval from the PA.

“What is the purpose of this Assembly if its decisions are not implemented? It is better to shut down it if you are not interested in implementing its decisions,” said PA Speaker.

He said that the Finance Committee of Development is a major hindrance in implementing the projects of public welfare.

It is the reason that the incumbent government failed to highlight any of its projects, he said.

According to the chair, he has also talked to the Chief Minister regarding this issue but the matter is still unresolved. He was of the view that surgeries of several critical patients were put on hold due to lack of funds.

He referred the matter to the PA Special Committee. On completion of agenda, the chair adjourned the session till Tuesday (today) at pm.

Meanwhile, PA Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz said that the party was united under the leadership of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif.

Addressing parliamentary party meeting, he announced submitting resignations as per the decision of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

He said the government has miserably failed in reducing prices of sugar and flour. He said that people were worried due to increasing prices of electricity and petroleum products.