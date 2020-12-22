Share:

Pakistan's High Commission in Delhi has issued more visas to more than 90 Indian pilgrims to visit two prominent Hindu temples

in the country.

The High Commission issued visas to a group of 47 Indian pilgrims on Monday to visit Katas Raj temple in Punjab's Chakwal district during December 23-20.

A group of 44 Indian yetrees went back to India yesterday after visiting Shadani Darbar temple in Sukkur during December 15-21.

Lately, a group of 602 Sikh pilgrims from India reached Gurdwara Janam Asthan to participate in the festivities of the 551st birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. One of the Sikh visitors from India expressed gratitude to the Pakistan government for the best travel facilities for the pilgrims.

They returned back to India via the Wagah border crossing on Dec 1st at the end of their pilgrimage.