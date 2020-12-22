Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday has said that Pakistan has posted a current account surplus of $447 million in November.

PM Imran Khan, in a tweet on Tuesday, said that despite coronavirus outbreak this is great news on economy. He added that for fiscal year so far, surplus is of $1.6 billion as opposed to deficit of $1.7 billion in the same period last year.

The prime minister further revealed that foreign exchange reserves of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have risen to about $13 billion, which is highest in 3 years.

The country’s current account witnessed a surplus for the fifth consecutive month. In October Pakistan also reported a surplus of $382 million, data released by SBP showed.