Share:

Islamabad-Pakistan Sports Awards and Agent Haq in collaboration with world’s no.1 sports drink Gatorade presents Mai Hoon Sitara, Pakistan’s first sports anthem.

The anthem got an exclusive premier as part of the launch of Gatorade Pakistan Sports Awards held at the Punjab Football Stadium, Gulberg, hosted by the Sports Board Punjab. The program kickstarted at 5pm with Sikandar Bakhat as the main host, while the red carpet was hosted by Arsalan Ishan, Mishayl Hussain, and Hira Hussain.

The press conference featured representatives from PepsiCo along with the Chief Guest Minster Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Punjab and Chairman of Sports Board Punjab. Notable figures present at the event include, Ahmad Shahzad, Asim Azhar, Aima Baig, Secretary Sports Punjab Fawad Hashim, Abdullah Haris, Sohail Tanveer, Director General Sports Board Punjab and Youth Affairs Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Vice Chairman Sports Board Punjab Zahid Qayyum, HSY, Atif Rana, owner Lahore Qalandars, Aqib Javed, Cricketer, Inam Butt, Gold medalist and two times World Beach Games champion, Afshan Noreen, Hockey player and winner of Best Player 2019, Nighat Kauser, Rowing Champion, Asfar Yaqoob, Hockey Player, Ahmad Ali Baig Golf champion and winner of Qatar Open 2019, Parkha Ijaz, Golfer amongst the many others.

The setup for the event was specifically developed with all SOPs in mind, including keeping a 6 feet distance in an outdoor area where there was an ample amount of breathing room for guests.