Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Tuesday ordered the formulation of Pakistan’s own first ever drone policy.

Following a media briefing, the decision came from Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on the use of drones in various fields.

The premier noted that drones could be used to fulfil the tasks not only in agriculture, urban planning but in security as well as law and order. He forwarded orders to setting up of a committee to devise a regulatory and legislative proposal on drone technology and submit a draft policy within a month.

" PM Khan has given go ahead to formulate first ever Drone Policy of Pakistan, the new policy will allow Drone production and specially agriculture Drone manufacturing industry receive a boost on much greater scale, import of sophisticated drones will also be allowed " tweeted Fawad.

As per details, Fawad added the new policy will allow drone production. “Drone manufacturing industry will get a huge boost,” he remarked. “Import of sophisticated drones will also be allowed.”