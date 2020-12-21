Share:

LAHORE-Former member Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Board of Governors (BoG) Khawaja Nadeem Ahmad has said that only professional administrators can help the board in systemising the country’s domestic cricket.

Talking to The Nation here on Monday, Kh Nadeem, who is also a former two-time LCCA President and CEO of Shapes with an administrative experience of around 25 years, said: “The PCB should prefer the professional administrators, who must have vast cricketing knowledge and skills, very good personal relations with corporate sector and above all, must have an ability to implement the PCB’s new rules and laws in true letter and spirit.”

Sharing his experience as LCCA President, the former first class cricketer said that he had two prolific tenures as LCCA head. “My first tenure with LCCA started in 2010. It was a new job for me while the LCCA was being run under old laws but soon after taking over, I developed new systems and implement proper rules and laws, which started bearing fruit for the region.”

“Lahore teams were almost at the bottom of points table in most of the national events as they used to take part in the events just for the sake of participation. But we worked hard to improve their positions under able management, which helped them excel in U-19 and first class cricket. We became National One-day and T20 team champions and our feats were lauded by the then PCB Chairman Ijaz Butt, who honored us with cash awards,”

“We worked very hard on club as well as school cricket and developed software in 2013 to register clubs and their players in order to avoid duplication and cheating. In 2010, we got grounds from Punjab government (PHA) and handed them over to the clubs, who are still conducting their nets at the same grounds and these nurseries are playing active part in producing future cricket stars for the country. The tenure ended in 2013,” he added.

About his second tenure as LCCA chief, Nadeem said: “My second tenure began from 2014. We won 2016’s T20 event and our U-19 team emerged as champions in 2017, which earned lucrative cash prizes. We also gave away handsome prizes to the top performers to motivate them to give out their best at national level. When my tenure came to end in 2017, our one team was runner up and the other was among top 8.”

When asked about the current PCB setup and its working, the former LCCA chief said some of their works are highly appreciable, which will benefit Pakistan cricket in the longer run but their real success lies in implementing their rules and laws in true letter and spirit. “In fact, the PCB needs to bring in professional administrators to systemise as well as revolutionize Pakistan cricket.

When asked if given the opportunity in the new PCB setup, he replied: “Being a former first class cricketer and a professional administrator, I would love to serve Pakistan cricket in any given role. If given opportunity, I will try my best to implement the PCB’s constitution and rules and laws in true letter and spirit. I will try to take the best decisions for the betterment of club cricket, players and provincial cricket and try to systemise everything as per PCB’s policy.”