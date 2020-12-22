Share:

ISLAMABAD - The steering committee of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Monday formed schedule of the second phase of anti-government rallies across the country. The dates for protests and rallies will be announced by the PDM top leadership after meeting.

The meeting of the steering committee, held via video link and headed by former Prime Minister and senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahid Khaqqan Abbasi, also discussed matter of by-elections. However, final decision over contesting by-election will be taken by the PDM leadership.

Talking to media after the meeting, spokesperson of PDM and senior leader of Awami National Party (ANP) Mian Iftikhar Hussain said that meeting of the steering committee discussed matter of by-elections and also formed final schedule for the next phase of anti-government rallies across the country. He maintained the committee will present its recommendations to the leadership and the final decision will then be taken by the top leadership of PDM.

On the other hand Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and ANP have already started their preparations for upcoming by-elections and are going to take part in the by-elections.

PPP’s Farhatullah Baber told The Nation that they will take part in the by-elections and no one is supposed to oppose the move of PPP as it was the only party insisting ECP for holding the by-elections. Meanwhile, ANP has directed its workers to get ready for the by-elections ANP has already grounded its candidates for the elections on two seats one from National Assembly and provincial assembly each.

ANP in its recent statement had asked its workers to start the election campaign and has directed the workers not to let anyone to steal their votes inside and outside the polling stations.

On the other hand other parties of PDM have not released any official statement regarding by-elections and have left the final decision on the shoulders of PDM.