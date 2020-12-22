Share:

PESHAWAR - Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Mohibullah Khan here on Monday said the narrative of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) against state institutions was rejected by masses.

He said PDM’s anti establishment narrative was a deep conspiracy against the country and was tantamount of weakening democracy and Pakistan. Addressing a public meeting at Pir Kalay Matta tehsil in Swat district, the Minister said people have distanced themselves from agitational politics of PDM as evident from the flopped public meeting of the opposition parties including the one in Lahore.

He said opposition parties got united to protect their personal interests. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had adopted zero tolerance policy against corruption and no NRO would be given to the corrupt politicians.

“The government efforts against corruption have unnerved PDM leadership and corrupt politicians,” he added. On the other hand, he said, PTI was working tirelessly to take the country’s out of challenges and put Pakistan back on track.

He said the country was moving on road to progress and development and PM’s Ehsas Program and Kamayab Jawan Program were launched to alleviate poverty and provide dignified jobs to thousands of youth, Swat is a stronghold of PTI and his party would again achieve thumping victory from here in 2023 general elections on basis of its outstanding performance and development work.

He said Swat Motorway was a gift of PTI Government for entire KP especially for Swat and Malakand and Dir. On this occasion, noted workers of other political parties including Abdul Razak, Shujat Ali Khan, Muhammad Karam have joined PTI.