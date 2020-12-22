Share:

PESHAWAR - Peshawar Electric Supply Company’s (PESCO) drive against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues has been geared up across the province.

According to a PESCO spokesman, task forces of PESCO Mardan circle carried out night time raids in the areas of Ghari Kapora, Sheikh Maltoon, Takhtbhai and Gojar Ghari sub-divisions.

The PESCO task forces of Ghari Kapora sub-division checked areas of 11KV Bala Ghari and removed several direct hooks, replaced one tampered meter while 3 meters were shifted to poles. In the areas of Toru sub-division of 11KV Rural-1 feeder, the task forces detected three tampered meters and removed four direct hooks.

Similarly, five tampered meters were detected and two direct hooks were removed in the areas of Takhtbhai sub-division. Furthermore, four tampered meters and four direct connections were also detected in the areas of Par Hoti sub-division.

The spokesman said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would continue and asked the power pilferers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation, otherwise legal action would be taken against those found involved in the pilferage.