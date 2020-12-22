Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Petroleum Division has serious reservations over the findings of the Petrol Inquiry Commission Report and has raised objections to the technicality of the forum, with no oil sector expert, which has made a controversial decision regarding a technical matter.

“The commission is devoid of the oil sector experts and therefore its finding is controversial,” official source told The Nation here Monday.

The reply of the petroleum division against petrol commission report is ready and is likely to be submitted to the committee, constituted by the Prime Minister to review the Petrol Inquiry Commission report, in couple of days, said the source.

Last week the 15-member Inquiry Commission, headed by Additional DG FIA Abubakar Khudabaksh to probe petrol crises that hit the country in June 2020, had submitted its report recommending strict action against Secretary Petroleum Division, DG Oil, OGRA and Oil marketing companies (OMCs).

Following the report Prime Minister Imran Khan had formed a three-member cabinet sub-committee comprising Planning Minister Asad Umar, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari and Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood to review the recommendations of the petrol crisis report.

The commission had recommended action against the sitting DG-oil alleging that he was a veterinary doctor by profession.

Official source said that they had almost compiled the reply to the inquiry commission’s report and would submit it to Asad Umar’s office soon.

In its reply the petroleum division had termed the report as controversial as no one in the Petrol Crises Commission including its chairman had any professional knowledge of the oil supply chain, said the source. A former director of OGRA was inducted in the commission but he had never worked in oil sector, the source said.

“Similarly, another member of the commission is facing NAB investigation. How he can be included in the commission,” the source questioned.

Meanwhile spokesman of the petroleum division said that it had been observed that a section of the media was continuously targeting two officers of Petroleum Division in view of Petrol Commission Report, which was equivalent to character assassination of both officers.

Dr. Shafi-Ur-Rehman Afridi, a BS-19 officer of Secretariat Group, was posted by Establishment Division as Director General (BS-20) on deputation basis. He is not a veterinarian rather he is an MBBS doctor and qualified his CSS exam 20 years ago. He successfully completed all his professional trainings of CSA, MCMC, SMC and remained at challenging positions as AD NAB, Additional Director FIA, had also served in the ministries of interior, tourism, Kashmir affairs and Northern Areas, sports and culture and National Food Security and Research. The career of Dr. Afridi shows that he has a varied and successful tenure in the federal government. The officer carries a good reputation. The use of word ‘veterinarian’ without any verification is derogatory.

Imran Ali Abro, Research Officer, is employee of Interstate Gas Company, one of the companies under the Petroleum Ministry.

The matter is still sub judice and the report will also be reviewed by sub-committee of the cabinet. Therefore, narration of misleading information must be avoided.