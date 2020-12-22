Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President of Karachi division and Adviser to the Ministry of Maritime Affairs Mahmood Moulvi has warned of another artificial sugar shortage in the country, saying that wholesale sugar price may witness a jump.

Talking to a delegation of political and business leaders in his office, the PM’s adviser said that the government led by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has tightened the noose around the sugar mafia.

“Due to the effective intervention by the government, ex-mill price of sugar is down by Rs20 kilogram within 20 days,” he remarked, adding that the government was trying to control the prices of food items.

Explaining the sugar shortage, Mahmood Moulvi said that the mafia had started forward trading due to which the March deals were expected to be between Rs80 and Rs 85.

He was of the opinion that the federal government should take immediate steps to deal with the possible sugar crisis in the country and take action against hoarders. “The government should direct the owners of sugar mills to obtain complete documentary details of the buyer while selling sugar,” he added.

“The government has to make strict control over smuggling of sugar and gurr (jaggery) to Afghanistan and beyond, which will ensure price stability due to adequate supplies,” he concluded.