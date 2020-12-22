Share:

LAHORE - Reiterating his stance that time for talks was over, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will march on Islamabad to get resignation of ‘puppet’ Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“PDM will decide the date of long march. We will take with us the poor, the unemployed, the students, the growers and all who are being troubled by this selected government to Islamabad,” he said while talking to the newsmen on Monday evening after condoling with the family of PPP leader Dilawar Butt who passed away a few days ago. He paid rich tributes to Dilawar Butt, saying the deceased was a loyal and committed worker who served the PPP, the people of Lahore and the democracy.

Bilawal lashed out at the government for being ‘unaware’ of ground realities and called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign if he cannot provide solutions to the issues being faced by the people.

“When we reach Islamabad, selected PM will leave the government,” Bilawal claimed. He said that dialogue would be held after the ouster of ‘puppet’ PM. He said that the PDM had not yet taken decision on strategy of submitting resignations. He said that resignations would be used at appropriate time. Referring to the government proposal of holding Senate polls through open ballot, he said that PPP would follow the constitution.

“Public representatives have the right to secret ballot. This right of secrecy of vote is protected by the secret ballots and no one can victimise anyone after voting. The members have the right to use their right to vote without any fear. This is their constitutional right to keep their votes secret. Any change in this procedure could only be brought by the change in the constitution. Imran and his coterie have no knowledge of constitution but the courts are well,” he said.

Referring to rulers reaction on seeing footages of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif eating pizza at a London restaurant, Bilawal said, “I enjoy when government feels pain on seeing someone eating pizza.”

“The pizza which should be discussed is Papa John’s. Owner of dozens of franchises is neither on ECL nor in prison”, he said.

PPP Chairman accused the PM of not knowing the ground realities and sufferings of the hapless masses. He said that the PPP knows how to provide relief to the poor people of Pakistan in difficult times. He claimed that the PPP government provided relief to the people during 2008-2013 when the world economy was in deep recession.

“The PPP strengthened the agriculture so that a prosperous grower can grow crops for the economy. Now this selected government is importing wheat instead of giving appropriate price to the growers, thus destroying the agriculture of the country,” he said.

To a question about his recent meeting with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail, Bilawal said many people including police were also there.