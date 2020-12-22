Share:

| Imran Khan says PDM’s 2nd phase of anti-govt protests will also fail | People look to elected representatives to raise their issues in Parliament

| Fazlur Rehman must surrender before NAB

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the Parliament was an important forum for the continuity of democracy and urged all the political parties to ensure its sanctity.

PM Imran Khan stated this while talking to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser during a meeting. They discussed in detail the issues related to parliamentary system.

The prime minister said the people looked to the elected representatives to raise their issues in the Parliament. The real power of the Parliament was to serve the people and uphold the Constitution, he added.

Meanwhile, PM Imran Khan chaired the meeting of party leaders and spokespersons on Monday and directed them to expose before the public the proposed amendments in the Opposition’s National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Act.

The premier said that Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is also president of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, had acquired assets beyond means and he must surrender before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During the meeting, some participants were of the view that that PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and JUI-F Chief Fazl had made efforts in the past to recognise Israel. “Expose Nawaz Sharif and Fazlur Rehman at every forum,” PM Imran Khan was quoted as saying by a private news channel.

The PM also directed party leaders to inform the public about the Opposition’s proposed amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Act. He alleged that the Opposition was seeking an NRO when it proposed numerous amendments to the NAB legislation.

Reportedly, PM Imran Khan told party spokespersons that like the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s rallies, the PDM’s second phase of anti-government protests will also fail. He directed party leaders to mobilise for a coherent action plan and warned them that the Opposition was involved in spreading propaganda against the government. “We are waging jihad and the Mafia [the opposition] is spreading propaganda against us.”

Also, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday and discussed matters of importance. The exchange of views focused on bilateral cooperation and the COVID-19 situation, the PM Office said. They reaffirmed the resolve to further strengthen the strong, longstanding Pakistan-Saudi fraternal ties.