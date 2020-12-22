Share:

ISLAMABAD-Secretariat police on Monday arrested a drug addict involved in killing his sister in Wapda Colony when she refused giving him money for buying narcotics, informed a police spokesman.

Case was registered under section 302 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on complaint of Ameer Ali, the father of victim, he said. The investigators have also obtained the physical remand of suspected killer from a court of law while weapon he used in murder had also been recovered. The accused was identified as Shehzad Ali.

According to him, Uzma was present in her house located at Wapda Colony in limits of Police Station (PS) Secretariat when her brother Shehzad Ali, a drug addict, insisted her for giving him money for purchasing narcotics.

Upon refusal, the man picked a blunt knife and cut the jugular vein of his sister Uzma, he said adding that the lady died due to excessive bleeding. A heavy contingent of police rushed to the crime scene upon getting information by locals and collected evidences. The killer was also arrested, he said. Investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) produced the killer before a court of law and obtained his physical remand for further investigation. Meanwhile, a 13-year-old boy namely Farhan was allegedly kidnapped by unknown kidnappers from Blue Area, the limits of PS Kohsar, according to police spokesman. He said police registered a case against unidentified abductors on complaint of Maqsood Akhter, the uncle of abductee, and started investigation. Unknown burglars stormed into house of Sultan Hayyat located at F-10/1, the precinct of PS Shalimar, and made off with gold, cash and other valuables. A citizen Nazar Abbasi lodged a complaint with PS Shehzad Town accusing his housemaid Saba Kashif of stealing gold and cash from his house. Police registered separate cases against thieves and started investigation. Similarly, auto theft gangs have pilfered three vehicles from the limits of police stations Industrial Area and Noon. Police registered cases against car lifters and started investigation.

In Rawalpindi, police nabbed a proclaimed offender involved in drug peddling and weapon smuggling. The criminal most wanted namely Muhammad Asim alias Aasi was held by Kahuta police. The investigators have seized 3 kg Charas, 1 LMG gun, 3 pistols and bullets from his possession. A case was registered against the accused while further investigation was on. CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas have appreciated the efforts SHO PS Kahuta SI Azhar Hussain and his team for netting PO during a raid.