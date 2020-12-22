Share:

ISLAMABAD -Police on Monday arrested 45 outlaws including seven proclaimed offenders from various areas of the city and recovered mobile phones, narcotics and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Monday.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan and DIG (Operations), all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers. Following these directions, SP (Saddar) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk constituted police team under the supervision of SDPOs including SHOs Shalimar and Karachi Company police stations along with others. This team arrested three accused Mansoor, Talha and Najseem Khan and recovered 700 gram hashish and one gram cocaine from their possession. Kohsar police arrested two accused Nawaz and Shakaz and recovered stolen mobile phones from their possession. Banigala police arrested an accused Shoaib and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Ramna police arrested accused Qamer Iqbal and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Tarnol police arrested Sultan Khan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Ramna police arrested accused Qamer Iqbal and recovered and one 30 bore pistol from him.

Shahzad Town police arrested accused Muhammad Ul Hassan and recovered 30-bore pistol from him. Sihala police arrested three accused Hassan Imtaiz, Arbab, Ashiq and recovered 232 gram hashish and two 30 bore pistol from their possession.

Lohibher Police team raided at a sheesha centre in Bahria town (Phase-IV) and nabbed 25 persons. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. During special checking in the whole city, police nabbed seven proclaimed offenders. DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has appreciated this performance and directed all station house officers for effective crackdown against that involvement in drug peddling activities. He asked for renewed efforts to curb such practices and get rid of society from such menace. He said that performance in this regard would be reviewed on continuous basis.The DIG also categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens.