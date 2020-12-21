Share:

As Lahore Waste Management Company’s (LWMC) contract with Turkish companies comes to an end on December 31, the matter of waste disposal is left up in the air as no decision on how to move forward has been taken by authorities. No advances have been made in hiring new contractors and, according to a recent meeting, the LWMC has decided to take on the responsibility itself. Regardless of whichever situation prevails, the one thing that the government cannot condone is another city lost to sanitary inefficiency, much like Karachi.

Originally, the contract was awarded to foreign companies under the Sharif tenure and a total of Rs320 billion have been paid for the last seven years for the collection and disposal of garbage. Similarly, sanitation work has been costing an average of Rs14 billion—both costs being expected to increase with time. As such, the meeting of the board of directors decided that it would be much more cost-efficient if LWMC undertakes the duty itself—resulting in savings worth Rs1.5 billion on a monthly basis. While this is a step forward, there are still some concerns that remain; LWMC has limited assets and a small work force that may not be sufficient for the demands of the city. Even with the assets it possesses, is the organisation really equipped to handle every aspect of cleaning the city? Previous experiences would indicate otherwise. Furthermore, if proposals from other national companies are being entertained, how will they be retained within the budget of Rs110 billion for the next seven years? These are some of the apprehensions that must be acknowledged and resolved by the authorities before moving forward.

Nearing the end of their contract, company workers have already started shirking away from their daily duties due to the failure of a contract extension, renewal as well as a lack of payments. This paints a picture of what the worst-case scenario for Pakistan may look like; a city void of tools essential for the maintenance of cleanliness, like cleaners and equipment, ultimately resulting in a hazardous environment for the population to live in. The provincial assembly must do everything in their power to avoid such a future.