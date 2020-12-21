Share:

This is a century of tourism, scientific and technological knowledge, and exploring world history. Developed countries provide attractions and facilities to the tourists who would like to visit their land. Tourism is, in fact, fast becoming a flourishing trade and it helps us to earn valuable foreign exchange. It promotes the economy of the country, as well as ties among different nations and inculcates a feeling of brotherhood. Pakistan has undoubtedly huge fine resorts for excursion, sight-seeings, historical places and abundant natural beauty. Our Swat valley reminds the European tourists of Switzerland. The snow-covered peaks surrounding the valley presents an attractive sight for the tourists. Yet, the tourism sector lacks the proper attention of the government. As a consequence, Pakistan gets a poor number of foreign tourists.

In many countries, tourism resorts are of one nature only. In our country, due to the variety of our climates, we have different types of such spots. Like Swat, Gilgit is also replete with the wealth of natural scenery. There are high mountains with snow-covered peaks. The K-2 peak is the second highest in the world and the Nanga Parbat peak is the sixth highest peak in the world. There are ice or glacier fields in Gilgit which provide excellent opportunities for winter sports. We have natural lakes in the midst of high mountains; Saiful Mulk in Kaghan valley, and the Sat para and Kachura Lakes in Skardu are amongst the visit-worthy lakes of the world. Pakistan has also the valley of Kaghan, nearly 13,589 feet above the sea-level and it is 95 miles long. A new resort, Ayubia has been built which has all the residential facilities for the tourists.

Pakistan is naturally wealthy in attractive natural sceneries and with historical places worth-seeing; monuments of Buddhism, old monasteries, Moen-jo-Daro, Harappa and Taxila. Pakistan offers opportunities to tourists who have an interest in birds and wildlife. In our forests, we have some beasts and animals which are very rare elsewhere. What is lacking, is sufficient publicity of these all tour-able places. Almost 90% of the population of G.B is directly or indirectly dependent on tourism for their livelihood. Therefore the Government of Pakistan should promote tourism with sufficient publicity. There should be more facilities; good hotels, comfortable surroundings, proper transport. The government should also launch an e-portal for visitors` bookings. Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) should also strive its best to promote tourism.

IMTIAZ ESSA HALEPOTO,

Jamshoro.