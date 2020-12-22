Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Monday said that promotion of information technology (IT) sector in the province was one of the top most priority areas of his government and provincial government was making concerted efforts to extend maximum facilitation to general masses.

Mahmood Khan was addressing a ceremony at Chief Minister Secretariat after signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KP-ITB) for a wide range of collaboration for the promotion of information and communication technology (ICT) in the province.

Under the MOU both the bodies would work together for the establishment of Software Technology Parks (STPs) in various districts of the province. Initially STPs would be established in nine districts of the province including Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Mardan, Kohat, D.I.Khan, Karak, Kohat and South Waziristan. STPs would also be established in other districts of the province in next phases.

The event was also attended by Federal Minister for Information Technology Aminul Haq, Advisor to Chief Minister KP on Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash, Special Assistant to CM on Information Kamran Bangash and other relevant high ups.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister termed promotion of IT sector as top priority area of his government and said that the provincial government was making concerted efforts to extend maximum facilitation to the general masses, provide employment opportunities to the youth, ensure transparency in government business and enhance the capacity of government departments by the effective use of information technology.

Mahmood Khan termed the signing of MOU between PSEB and KP-ITB as an important development and expressed the hope that this collaboration would prove to be a milestone to promote ICT industry and digital economy in the province.

As per the MoU, PSEB through its programme would assist KP-ITB in enabling sustainable growth in the IT industry in the province and in developing the capacity of local entrepreneurs and freelancers in the province. Similarly, both bodies would collaborate for enhancing academia-IT industry linkages for universities and IT companies.

Moreover, PSEB would assist with marketing and promotion of KP IT industry internationally through its events and virtual meeting with Pakistani embassies, consulates and with international IT companies. It would work with KP-ITB to provide marketing and promotional opportunities to the IT industry of the province on national and international level.