KARACHI - Pakistan Rangers Sindh along with Pakistan Customs foiled a smuggling bid of non-custom paid (NCP) goods worth over Rs10 million at the border of Sindh and Balochistan. Rangers acting on a tip-off at Abdul Jabbar Shaheed check post located at Sindh- Balochistan border, recovered NCP goods including 12,060 kg betel nuts, 31 packets cigarettes, 10 packets Indian gutka, 82 bags of salt, 99 tyres and others, according to a news release issued on Monday. The seized items have been handed over to customs authorities.