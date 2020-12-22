Share:

Islamabad - The federal government on Monday put in place temporary restriction on all inbound travellers (direct or indirect) from UK into Pakistan after reports emerged that fast-moving new strain of coronavirus detected in Britain.

A meeting chaired by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan at the National Commend and Operation Centre (NCOC) took the decision that the ban would remain effective from midnight December 22 until midnight December 29.

The Cabinet Division formally issued a notification of the travelling restriction amid heightening global panic due to new strain of Covid-19 that has caused travelling chaos.

According to the decisions taken in the meeting that was attended by all stakeholders including officers of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this restriction will be applicable to all persons who will originate travel from the UK and are in or have been in UK over the past 10 days.

“Transit passengers (who don’t leave airside in UK) from destinations other than UK will be allowed to travel into Pakistan,” says the notification.

Pakistani passport holders who have travelled to UK on visitor/temporary visas will be allowed to return to Pakistan on the condition that their PCR tests are negative who should be conducted within 72 hours prior to flight.

PCR test of such travellers, on arrival in Pakistan, will be conducted under arrangements of directorate of Central Health Establishment (CHE) or federating units health staff.

All passengers will be required to stay in the airport or in government facility until PCR test is taken, according to the decision of NCOC.

According to NCOC, there will be mandatory enforced home quarantine for seven days for such passengers.

The government has decided to trace and test all passengers arrived from UK over the past 7 days as per TTQ (testing, tracing and quarantine) protocol including passengers arriving on December 21 and December 20

The decision says that Pass Track App is mandatory for all travellers arriving in Pakistan with immediate effect from midnight December 22.

According to NCOC, CAA will issue necessary guidelines to all airlines for implementation of all these decisions and Central Health Establishment will ensure required staff for PCR tests in coordination with National Institute of Health (NIH) and all federating units will assist the Establishment at major airports.

NCOC will review all these decisions on December 28 and any change will be communicated to CAA for further necessary action, the NCOC said.

In a separate Press release issued by the Ministry of National Health Services and Coordination, UK has reported the detection of a new strain of SARS-COV-2 that is more transmissible than other previously known strains.

In light of this news, the NCOC has decided upon an immediate response to limit the strain’s spread in Pakistan.

The UK launched a new virological investigation once authorities reported a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in South East England. The in-depth analysis concluded that the sharp rise in cases is likely due to a new, mutated strain of the virus currently named “VUI-202012/01”. The ministry said. “Preliminary analysis suggests that this particular strain is approximately 70 pc more transmissible.

However, so far, there is no evidence to suggest that the infection caused by this strain is any more severe.”