Islamabad-Rita Ora is set to make her TV return after causing a furore when she flouted the UK’s lockdown rules to throw herself a 30th birthday bash.

The singer, who has reportedly fled the country for the rest of 2020, will be back on screens when the second series of The Masked Singer starts on ITV on Boxing Day. Speaking ahead of the launch, Rita said it will be even more tricky to guess the stars behind the ‘extravagant’ costumes now as the clues are ‘ten times harder’.

When asked if she thinks The Masked Singer has gone up a level this year, the star replied: ‘100 per cent! And it’s more difficult for me this year now with guessing. ‘I came in as the champion from last year, full of confidence and now I’m sort of second guessing everything because they’ve made all the clues ten times harder.

I think on purpose so I don’t win. The sabotage is unbelievable!’ Rita also spoke about the impressive costumes, saying they’re ‘so extravagant’ and really help to keep all the panel guessing until the last moment.