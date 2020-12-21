Share:

Moscow-Russia on Monday reported a new record increase in coronavirus infections, as some experts said the pandemic had hit the country harder than government statistics suggest.

Health officials reported 493 new virus deaths and 29,350 cases, bringing total infections to 2,877,727 -- the fourth-highest in the world. Total fatalities stood at 51, 351.

Moscow and the second city of Saint Petersburg were the hardest hit, recording 7,797 and 3,752 new cases. Russia has reported a much lower death rate compared to other badly hit countries, raising concerns that authorities have downplayed the figures.

Alexei Raksha, a former demographer at Russia’s state statistics agency, said he believed around 250,000 had people died from the coronavirus.

Raksha, who left the Rosstat statistics agency in July, told AFP that the Russian health ministry and the consumer health agency “downplay and falsify” coronavirus figures.

Russia’s second wave has surged in recent weeks, but officials have not reimposed a strict nationwide lockdown launched in the early days of the pandemic and many Russians flout social distancing and mask-wearing rules.