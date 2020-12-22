Share:

Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader has remarked that opposition has not asked for any NRO from the government nor opposition parties will give NRO to government.

While talking to media persons, Mohsin Ranjha along with Marriyum Aurangzeb, asserted that Shahzad Akbar presented the proposed amendments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws.

He informed that government is punishing masses to take political revenge from opposition. There are mega corruption scandals in PTI; however, government has given NRO to its ministers.

On the occasion, Marriyum Aurangzeb, while referring to statement of Fawad Chaudhry regarding Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said that real show piece is selected prime minister, who comes to know about prices of sugar and flour from media.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, earlier on Tuesday has said that no one sees Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s mistakes and corruption.

In a statement, the PML-N leader said that the federation is creating problems for opposition parties by telling lies. in addition to this, People of Pakistan are suffering from gas crisis due to incompetency of PTI government.