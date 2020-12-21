Share:

LAHORE - The OTC Lahore Challenge Cup One-Day Club Cricket Tournament has entered the decisive phase. The semifinal line-up of the tournament has been completed as Lahore United, Golden Star, Cricket Center and Township Whites qualified for the semifinals. It was decided to use the pink ball first time in the Lahore club cricket tournament. According to Chairman Tournament Committee Malik Sajjad Akbar, the semifinals will be played on Tuesday as Township Whites will take on Golden Star Club in the first semifinal at LCCA Ground while Lahore United and Cricket Center in the second one at the Cricket Center Ground. “The tournament committee has decided that the semifinals and finals will be played with pink ball. We will try our best to make the final in a trend-setting manner.”