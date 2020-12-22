Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday clarified media speculations over Senate elections by providing legal and constitutional clarity.

The commission in its recent statement clarified that there were some speculations in some quarters of media regarding Senate elections which had created some ambiguity over the role of ECP in holding Senate elections.

The Commission in the statement said that half of the Senate members will retire on March 11, 2021 after completing their six-year term; saying that as per the Constitution, elections cannot be held before the 30-day period on seats that will fall vacant after the expiry of the term of the members of the Senate, the ECP said, quoting Article 224(3) of the Constitution.

The commission further clarified that elections on vacant Senate seats cannot be held before February 10, 2021. The statement further revealed that last four to five Senate elections have been held in the first week of March. This time too, the ECP will announce the date for the Senate elections at a suitable time, according to the law and Constitution, said the statement.

The commission made it clear that conducting the Senate elections is the constitutional and legal responsibility of the Commission under articles 218 (3) and 224 (3) of the Constitution and Section 107 of the Election Act, 2017.

It must be noted that a war of words on media between the government and opposition is going on after the federal government had announced to hold the Senate elections in February instead of March.

The leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on several occasions rejected such move of the government and had termed it an act of violation of the constitution.