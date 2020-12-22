Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Senator Kalsoom Parveen has died while battling against the novel coronavirus -19 on early Monday morning. According to the Senate Secretariat, the lawmaker breathed her last at a private hospital in Islamabad due to coronavirus-related infections. Kalsoom Parveen had been put on a ventilator after her condition deteriorated earlier this month. Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in his condolence message has paid tribute to the late Senator Kalsoom Parveen for her democratic, parliamentary, and political and social services. He also expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Senator. He prayed for the departed’s soul as well as strength for the family during this difficult time.