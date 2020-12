Share:

Security forces on Tuesday killed seven suspects in Awaran, Balochistan during a search operation.

According to details, the contingent of security forces was on search operation when the suspects, seeing the security forces in the area, opened fire upon them and in retaliatory fire, seven of them were killed on the spot, said Levies officials.

The bodies of the suspects were moved to the government hospital for autopsy. The process of identification of the terrorists is underway.